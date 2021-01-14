Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] is 40.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Research Frontiers Incorporated [NASDAQ: REFR] traded at a high on 01/13/21, posting a 27.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.95. The company report on January 13, 2021 that RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHOLOGY DEBUTS AT CES IN CADILLAC CELESTIQ ELECTRIC VEHICLE.

In conjunction with General Motors CEO Mary Barra’s keynote address at CES, Cadillac announced the debut of its future flagship ultra-luxury fully electric CELESTIQ sedan. Automotive News noted that the CELESTIQ is expected to go on sale in 2023.

CELESTIQ’s full-glass roof is expected to be one of the first to feature a four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device (SPD) smart glass. With this smart glass, each occupant of the vehicle can set their own level of roof transparency. The driver and front-seat passenger will enjoy a pillar-to-pillar freeform display with active privacy to help mitigate driver distraction while rear-seat passengers have personalized entertainment screens. Console screens between seats in the front and back will separate individualized comfort settings from entertainment displays to minimize distractions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2960284 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Research Frontiers Incorporated stands at 16.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.67%.

The market cap for REFR stock reached $121.74 million, with 31.58 million shares outstanding and 25.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 223.97K shares, REFR reached a trading volume of 2960284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Research Frontiers Incorporated is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for REFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.60. With this latest performance, REFR shares gained by 43.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.29 for Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] shares currently have an operating margin of -201.36 and a Gross Margin at -135.15. Research Frontiers Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.54.

Return on Total Capital for REFR is now -56.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.83. Additionally, REFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Research Frontiers Incorporated [REFR] managed to generate an average of -$476,122 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Research Frontiers Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.10 and a Current Ratio set at 21.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Research Frontiers Incorporated posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REFR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Research Frontiers Incorporated go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $21 million, or 17.00% of REFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REFR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,915,819, which is approximately 2.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,257,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.97 million in REFR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.39 million in REFR stock with ownership of nearly 0.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Research Frontiers Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Research Frontiers Incorporated [NASDAQ:REFR] by around 534,876 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 458,507 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,355,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,348,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REFR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,399 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 355,433 shares during the same period.