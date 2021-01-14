RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on SM Energy Company [SM] – find out why.

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] closed the trading session at $9.39 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.2327, while the highest price level was $10.40. The company report on December 10, 2020 that SM Energy Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference.

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) will be participating in the following upcoming investor event. An investor presentation will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com before market open on December 15, 2020.

December 15, 2020 – MKM Partners Virtual Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer Herb Vogel will present at 11:10 a.m. Mountain time and will also meet with investors in one-on-one settings. The presentation will be webcast, accessible from the Company’s website, and available for replay for a limited period.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.43 percent and weekly performance of 19.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 153.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 472.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, SM reached to a volume of 7086215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $5.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SM stock trade performance evaluation

SM Energy Company [SM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.01. With this latest performance, SM shares gained by 40.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.43 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.98, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.83 and a Gross Margin at +11.29. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.77.

Return on Total Capital for SM is now 0.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SM Energy Company [SM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.95. Additionally, SM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SM Energy Company [SM] managed to generate an average of -$352,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SM Energy Company [SM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SM Energy Company posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $784 million, or 76.70% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,197,032, which is approximately -2.07% of the company’s market cap and around 1.83% of the total institutional ownership; MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC., holding 6,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.27 million in SM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $61.22 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly -44.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 17,740,027 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 35,152,115 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 30,616,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,508,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,453,630 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,418,299 shares during the same period.