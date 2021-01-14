Porch Group Inc. [PRCH] gain 6.38% so far this year. What now?

Porch Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRCH] gained 13.28% on the last trading session, reaching $15.18 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Runway Growth Credit Fund Provides Fourth Quarter 2020 Portfolio Update.

Porch Group Inc. represents 21.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.10 billion with the latest information. PRCH stock price has been found in the range of $13.28 to $15.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 459.41K shares, PRCH reached a trading volume of 1633289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRCH shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Porch Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Porch Group Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for PRCH stock

Porch Group Inc. [PRCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.54. With this latest performance, PRCH shares gained by 23.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Porch Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Porch Group Inc. [PRCH]

There are presently around $257 million, or 26.00% of PRCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRCH stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 2,911,332, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,648,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.02 million in PRCH stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17.14 million in PRCH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Porch Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRCH] by around 11,818,258 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 8,313,949 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 3,192,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,939,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRCH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,777,716 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 4,481,757 shares during the same period.