Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] Revenue clocked in at $2.24 billion, up 26.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] jumped around 8.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $60.68 at the close of the session, up 16.71%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishing retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, announced that Canadian customers of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (Echelon), an independent, Canadian-owned and operated wealth management and capital markets firm, can now trade Overstock’s Series A-1 shares (OSTKO) on the alternative trading system (ATS) operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer. This is possible through broker arrangements with an existing subscriber to the ATS. In May 2020, Overstock distributed Series A-1 shares as a dividend to Overstock shareholders.

“We are working to increase access to Overstock’s preferred shares,” said Overstock Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Johnson. “I’m pleased Canadian investors now have the ability to trade our Series A-1 preferred shares through Echelon.”.

Overstock.com Inc. stock is now 26.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSTK Stock saw the intraday high of $62.2092 and lowest of $51.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 128.50, which means current price is +29.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 7410946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 16.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has OSTK stock performed recently?

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.94. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 658.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.78, while it was recorded at 55.60 for the last single week of trading, and 51.90 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.57 and a Gross Margin at +18.10. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.23.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now -59.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.47. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$74,505 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.32.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Overstock.com Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK.

Insider trade positions for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

There are presently around $1,709 million, or 67.20% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 5,018,853, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,261,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.89 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $172.63 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 46.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 7,159,772 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,794,080 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,204,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,158,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,235,994 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,617 shares during the same period.