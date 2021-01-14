Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] Is Currently -0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] loss -0.96% or -0.18 points to close at $18.60 with a heavy trading volume of 7688613 shares. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Old Republic Special Dividend Letter To The Shareholders.

On December 18, 2020, the Board of Directors of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $1.00 per share payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 5, 2021. The attached letter to shareholders provides further background and context to the Board’s evaluation relative to this special dividend. The letter has also been posted to the ORI website.

About Old Republic Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation’s 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America’s largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A long-term interest in mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity coverages has devolved to a run-off operating mode in recent years. Old Republic’s general insurance business ranks among the nation’s 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

It opened the trading session at $18.74, the shares rose to $18.925 and dropped to $18.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORI points out that the company has recorded 18.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -64.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, ORI reached to a volume of 7688613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.84.

Trading performance analysis for ORI stock

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.53, while it was recorded at 18.90 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.89. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.64.

Return on Total Capital for ORI is now 20.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.23. Additionally, ORI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] managed to generate an average of $117,378 per employee.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old Republic International Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

There are presently around $4,095 million, or 75.80% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,340,780, which is approximately -8.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,850,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $480.83 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $457.18 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 1.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 19,428,490 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 23,241,787 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 177,484,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,155,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,739 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180,014 shares during the same period.