NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Stock trading around $79.75 per share: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] traded at a high on 01/12/21, posting a 0.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.75. The company report on January 12, 2021 that NextEra Energy announces date for release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced that it plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in a news release to be posted on the company’s website at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of Jan. 26, with a link to the financial results news release on the company’s website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

Jim Robo, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Rebecca Kujawa, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company’s senior management team will discuss the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 26. Results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7618405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextEra Energy Inc. stands at 2.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $152.69 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 7618405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $79.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $265, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 25.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.40, while it was recorded at 79.66 for the last single week of trading, and 68.23 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +30.12. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.42. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.75%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $119,379 million, or 80.60% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 177,927,476, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,213,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.06 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.14 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

931 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 52,209,214 shares. Additionally, 778 investors decreased positions by around 56,869,399 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 1,387,836,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,496,914,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,958,789 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,144,616 shares during the same period.