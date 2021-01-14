Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.14%. The company report on January 6, 2021 that New Year, New Home Décor: belVita Breakfast Biscuits Invites You To Show Off Your Brew-mance For A Chance To Win $50,000 And A Design Consultation From Home Renovation Expert Jonathan Scott.

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, creating and designing a personalized space that’s perfect for our needs is now more important than ever. We all want to start the day in a place that brings us joy, which is why belVita Breakfast Biscuits is making sure that people have a comfortable and cozy spot to start their mornings off right in 2021 with the perfect “Brew-mance” of belVita Breakfast Biscuits and a cup of coffee.

To kick off the new year, belVita Breakfast Biscuits is giving fans the chance to win $50,000 to refresh the space where they enjoy their at-home Brew-mance, including an exclusive video design consultation with none other than home renovation expert and TV personality, Jonathan Scott.

Over the last 12 months, MDLZ stock rose by 5.00%. The one-year Mondelez International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.81. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $81.37 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, MDLZ stock reached a trading volume of 7443623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $64.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $62 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $63, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 43.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.41, while it was recorded at 57.65 for the last single week of trading, and 54.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.34 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.96.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $48,375 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MDLZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 6.53%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61,608 million, or 78.70% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,630,057, which is approximately -1.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,122,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.4 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.82 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 687 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 48,990,238 shares. Additionally, 693 investors decreased positions by around 53,602,979 shares, while 269 investors held positions by with 972,207,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,074,800,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,790,789 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,625,132 shares during the same period.