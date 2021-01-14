Market cap of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] reaches 221.84M – now what?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] closed the trading session at $0.89 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.88, while the highest price level was $0.97. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Senseonics Announces Equity Grants To Employees Under Inducement Plan.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of a long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2019 Inducement Plan (the “Plan”) in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Section 711(a).

On January 5, 2021, Senseonics Compensation Committee granted four new non-executive employees, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 22,000 shares and a restricted stock unit for 280,000 shares of the Company’s common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.95 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE American on January 5, 2021. 25% of the shares underlying the options will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in monthly installments over the subsequent three year period, in all cases contingent on such employee’s continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date. 25% of the shares underlying the restricted stock unit will vest on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, with the remainder vesting in six equal installments each May 15th and November 15th over the subsequent 38 month period following the first anniversary of the start date beginning with May 15, 2022, subject to the employee’s continuous employment through the applicable vesting date. Senseonics continues to work to bring its Eversense CGM System to more people with diabetes in the U.S. and other markets around the globe and drives to develop enhancements to the system.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.04 percent and weekly performance of -0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 120.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 111.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 125.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 10064130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.18.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 111.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.80 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5306, while it was recorded at 0.8720 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4827 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -613.41 and a Gross Margin at -91.30. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -542.46.

Return on Total Capital for SENS is now -112.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.93. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$604,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46 million, or 24.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC with ownership of 14,558,073, which is approximately -2.174% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 14,153,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.6 million in SENS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.18 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly -4.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 1,863,065 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 7,108,666 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,189,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,161,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,285 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,330 shares during the same period.