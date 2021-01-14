Market cap of Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] reaches 18.64M – now what?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] slipped around -0.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.05 at the close of the session, down -13.11%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Harbor Custom Development Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor Custom Development” “Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), a real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, announced the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $24,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover over-allotments.

The offering is expected to close on January 15, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 112.56K shares, HCDI reached a trading volume of 3089538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.23.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.83 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.51 and a Gross Margin at +9.31. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.76.

Return on Total Capital for HCDI is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,149.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88. Additionally, HCDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] managed to generate an average of $5,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 970.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.70% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 196,324, which is approximately -22.571% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; MYDA ADVISORS LLC, holding 50,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in HCDI stocks shares; and ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $92000.0 in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 122,645 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 57,229 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 139,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,645 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.