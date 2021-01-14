Market cap of Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] reaches 546.97M – now what?

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ: GHIV] loss -0.23% or -0.03 points to close at $12.87 with a heavy trading volume of 7604500 shares. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Gores Holdings IV Announces Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve Business Combination.

– Special Meeting to be held on January 20, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– Stockholders are Encouraged to Submit Their Vote Prior to the Special Meeting.

It opened the trading session at $12.8675, the shares rose to $13.20 and dropped to $12.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GHIV points out that the company has recorded 24.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, GHIV reached to a volume of 7604500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHIV shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Holdings IV Inc. is set at 0.76

Trading performance analysis for GHIV stock

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, GHIV shares gained by 12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.73 for Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.96, while it was recorded at 12.58 for the last single week of trading.

Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Additionally, GHIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV] managed to generate an average of -$13,001 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gores Holdings IV Inc. [GHIV]

There are presently around $442 million, or 80.75% of GHIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHIV stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,371,798, which is approximately 33.285% of the company’s market cap and around 25.93% of the total institutional ownership; GOVERNORS LANE LP, holding 2,158,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.79 million in GHIV stocks shares; and TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $27.74 million in GHIV stock with ownership of nearly -13.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gores Holdings IV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Holdings IV Inc. [NASDAQ:GHIV] by around 17,748,742 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,044,543 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,562,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,356,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHIV stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,056,061 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 844,198 shares during the same period.