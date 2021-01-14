Market cap of FinServ Acquisition Corp. [FSRV] reaches 596.99M – now what?

FinServ Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: FSRV] jumped around 2.85 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.54 at the close of the session, up 18.16%. The company report on December 29, 2020 that MERGER ALERT – FSRV, NPA, and STIC.U: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies.

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. stock is now 48.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSRV Stock saw the intraday high of $19.653 and lowest of $16.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.14, which means current price is +53.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 691.70K shares, FSRV reached a trading volume of 3426976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinServ Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. [FSRV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.86. With this latest performance, FSRV shares gained by 80.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.59% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.78 for FinServ Acquisition Corp. [FSRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.46, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinServ Acquisition Corp. [FSRV] managed to generate an average of $146,481 per employee.FinServ Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

32 institutional holders increased their position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:FSRV] by around 3,955,279 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,318,055 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 11,815,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,088,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSRV stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,369,008 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 653,281 shares during the same period.