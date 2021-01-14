Market cap of AMMO Inc. [POWW] reaches 340.00M – now what?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] jumped around 1.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.42 at the close of the session, up 29.98%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that AMMO, Inc. Provides 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance Reflecting a 317% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase.

AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to provide guidance for its 4th quarter for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

The Company is providing revenue guidance of approximately $20 million for the 4th quarter of fiscal year 2021. This is the fourth straight quarter of year-over-year triple digit growth. AMMO’s 4th quarter guidance represents an estimated 317% year-over-year increase compared to $4.8 million in revenue for the 4th quarter of fiscal 2020 – an approximate 21% increase in revenue when compared to $16.5 million in the 3rd quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 increases to approximately $58.2 million with this 4th quarter guidance, an estimated 293% increase over fiscal 2020.

AMMO Inc. stock is now 64.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POWW Stock saw the intraday high of $5.75 and lowest of $4.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.28, which means current price is +63.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 976.41K shares, POWW reached a trading volume of 6912697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMMO Inc. [POWW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has POWW stock performed recently?

AMMO Inc. [POWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.82. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 55.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 383.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.43 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.41 for the last 200 days.

AMMO Inc. [POWW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.91 and a Gross Margin at -35.69. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.49.

Return on Total Capital for POWW is now -38.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.36. Additionally, POWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMMO Inc. [POWW] managed to generate an average of -$115,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for AMMO Inc. [POWW]

Positions in AMMO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ:POWW] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POWW stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.