Market cap of Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] reaches 72.79M – now what?

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: AAU] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.62 during the day while it closed the day at $0.59. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Almaden Comments on Media Reports.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) understands that certain media have reported that Mexico’s Supreme Court will soon make a ruling on the constitutionality of the Mexico’s mining code, stemming from a complaint brought in relation to the Company’s mineral claims in Ixtacamaxtitlán, Puebla State, Mexico.

The Company wishes to confirm that the case pertaining to its Ixtaca mineral claims is not being heard at the Supreme Court level and therefore this reported ruling cannot relate to the Company’s Ixtaca project. The Company is aware that other mineral claims in Puebla State unrelated to the Company’s Ixtaca project are the subject of one or more complaints at the Supreme Court level, but the Company has no first-hand knowledge of the status of these cases.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock has also gained 16.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAU stock has declined by -28.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.45% and gained 25.77% year-on date.

The market cap for AAU stock reached $72.79 million, with 119.16 million shares outstanding and 114.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, AAU reached a trading volume of 6728802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Almaden Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

AAU stock trade performance evaluation

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.53. With this latest performance, AAU shares dropped by -16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.96 for Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8152, while it was recorded at 0.5322 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6595 for the last 200 days.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AAU is now -5.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, AAU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.80.

Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AAU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.90% of AAU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAU stocks are: EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,009,413, which is approximately -17.987% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; GLOBAL STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,100,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in AAU stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $0.61 million in AAU stock with ownership of nearly -83.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Almaden Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:AAU] by around 608,780 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 6,089,084 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 743,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,954,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 241,392 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 99,135 shares during the same period.