Market Analysts see Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] gaining to $71. Time to buy?

Silk Road Medical Inc [NASDAQ: SILK] loss -7.12% or -4.22 points to close at $55.02 with a heavy trading volume of 1633037 shares. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Silk Road Medical to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Silk Road Medical’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.

It opened the trading session at $57.00, the shares rose to $57.50 and dropped to $51.945, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SILK points out that the company has recorded 16.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -164.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 259.49K shares, SILK reached to a volume of 1633037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SILK shares is $67.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SILK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Silk Road Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Silk Road Medical Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on SILK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silk Road Medical Inc is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SILK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

Trading performance analysis for SILK stock

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, SILK shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SILK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.69, while it was recorded at 58.77 for the last single week of trading, and 51.93 for the last 200 days.

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.30 and a Gross Margin at +74.86. Silk Road Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.73.

Return on Total Capital for SILK is now -36.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -246.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.64. Additionally, SILK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK] managed to generate an average of -$233,996 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Silk Road Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silk Road Medical Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SILK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Silk Road Medical Inc [SILK]

There are presently around $1,896 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SILK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,781,345, which is approximately 5.492% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 2,590,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.53 million in SILK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $138.19 million in SILK stock with ownership of nearly -3.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silk Road Medical Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Silk Road Medical Inc [NASDAQ:SILK] by around 4,887,850 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,716,828 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 24,852,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,457,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SILK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,728,558 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,464,053 shares during the same period.