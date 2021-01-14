Market Analysts see Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $3.99 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.38, while the highest price level was $4.129. The company report on January 9, 2021 that Peabody Announces Early Tender Results Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation And Extension Of Early Tender Date.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) announced that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 8, 2021 (the “Original Early Tender Date”), at least $391.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Existing Notes”), representing approximately 85% of the total outstanding principal amount of Existing Notes, had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with Peabody’s previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of its Existing Notes for (i) new 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2024 (the “New Co-Issuer Notes”) to be co-issued by PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Peabody, and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Peabody, and (ii) new 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2024 (the “New Peabody Notes” and together with the New Co-Issuer Notes, the “New Notes”) to be issued by Peabody.

Peabody also announced the extension of the Original Early Tender Date to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 15, 2021, unless extended (the “New Early Tender Date”). Accordingly, assuming 95% participation in the Exchange Offer by the New Early Tender Date and 100% participation in the Exchange Offer by the Expiration Date (as defined below), in exchange for each $1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) (i) prior to the New Early Tender Date and accepted by Peabody, participating Eligible Holders (as defined below) of Existing Notes will receive $422.66 principal amount of New Co-Issuer Notes, $555.74 principal amount of New Peabody Notes and a pro rata share per $1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes tendered by the New Early Tender Date of a cash payment of $9,420,000 equal to $21.60 in cash (the “Pro Rata Payment”), as well as the early tender premium of $10.00 in cash and (ii) after the New Early Tender Date but prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 25, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”) and accepted by Peabody, participating Eligible Holders of Existing Notes will receive $422.66 principal amount of New Co-Issuer Notes and $577.34 principal amount of New Peabody Notes. Subject to satisfaction of the conditions to the Exchange Offer, each $1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes tendered on or prior to the Expiration Date (including Existing Notes tendered prior to the New Early Tender Date) will be exchanged into an amount of New Peabody Notes that, together with New Co-Issuer Notes received in exchange and the Pro Rata Payment (if applicable), will amount to $1,000 aggregate consideration received for each $1,000 of principal amount of Existing Notes tendered.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.56 percent and weekly performance of 21.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 100.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 128.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 6747564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $2.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.18.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.28. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 100.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.49 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.71.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.30. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$32,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corporation posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $366 million, or 97.30% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,650,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.5 million in BTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $24.52 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -4.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 8,186,760 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 10,981,633 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 72,499,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,667,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,111,974 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,932,091 shares during the same period.