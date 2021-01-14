Market Analysts see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FPRX] slipped around -1.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.96 at the close of the session, down -8.61%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that Five Prime to Present Phase 2 FIGHT Trial Results of Bemarituzumab at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Virtual Annual Symposium.

Detailed results of the Phase 2 FIGHT trial have been accepted for late breaker presentation during the Esophageal and Gastric cancer oral abstract session on January 15, 2021.

Company to host webcast and conference call on January 15 at 1:30pm PST / 4:30pm EST.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -12.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FPRX Stock saw the intraday high of $16.34 and lowest of $14.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.70, which means current price is +3.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, FPRX reached a trading volume of 1236383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FPRX shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FPRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FPRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

How has FPRX stock performed recently?

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, FPRX shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 16.70 for the last single week of trading, and 7.61 for the last 200 days.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -909.80. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -922.43.

Return on Total Capital for FPRX is now -58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.97. Additionally, FPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,577,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FPRX.

Insider trade positions for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX]

There are presently around $392 million, or 47.30% of FPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FPRX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,009,353, which is approximately 0.267% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,119,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.7 million in FPRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $25.38 million in FPRX stock with ownership of nearly -2.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FPRX] by around 1,552,067 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,262,321 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,401,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,215,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,006 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 927,090 shares during the same period.