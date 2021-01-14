Market Analysts see Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $17.10 on 01/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.88, while the highest price level was $18.25. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results.

Raises Fiscal 2020 Outlook.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended December 5, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.73 percent and weekly performance of 0.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 7391807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $20.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 13.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.72, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 17.19%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,251 million, or 54.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately -4.31% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 5,627,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.23 million in ACI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $80.03 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly -27.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 18,528,134 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 29,824,128 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 141,770,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,123,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,817,774 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 14,920,465 shares during the same period.