Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] moved up 91.20: Why It’s Important

Live Ventures Incorporated [NASDAQ: LIVE] jumped around 11.4 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.90 at the close of the session, up 91.20%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Live Ventures Announces Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE), a diversified holding company, announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The company reported revenues of $191.7 million, net income of $10.9 million, and basic EPS (earnings per share) of $6.40. The company also reported operating income of $20.4 million, representing an increase of 527% over the same period last year. During the 2020 fiscal year, the company repurchased 236,908 shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.01 per share.

At September 30, 2020, the company reported total assets of $197.2 million and total liabilities of $153.5 million. Stockholders’ equity stood at $43.9 million, or $25.75 per basic common share1. At September 30, 2020, the company had cash and availability under its various lines of credit $37.7 million.

Live Ventures Incorporated stock is now 92.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LIVE Stock saw the intraday high of $33.99 and lowest of $20.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.90, which means current price is +107.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76K shares, LIVE reached a trading volume of 4679640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Ventures Incorporated is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.20. With this latest performance, LIVE shares gained by 104.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 171.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.69 for Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.04, while it was recorded at 14.32 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.68 and a Gross Margin at +36.67. Live Ventures Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.08.

Return on Total Capital for LIVE is now 3.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.39. Additionally, LIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Ventures Incorporated [LIVE] managed to generate an average of -$4,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Live Ventures Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Live Ventures Incorporated go to 0.00%.

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.10% of LIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIVE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 34,801, which is approximately 6.104% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in LIVE stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.33 million in LIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Ventures Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Live Ventures Incorporated [NASDAQ:LIVE] by around 2,916 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 285 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 87,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIVE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 914 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7 shares during the same period.