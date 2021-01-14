Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Revenue clocked in at $-1.54 million, up 71.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $21.47 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.06, while the highest price level was $21.85. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Lithium Americas announces Final Environmental Impact Statement filed for the Thacker Pass Project.

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the release of the Final Environmental Impact Statement (“Final EIS”) for the Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”) by the United States Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”). Thacker Pass, located north of Winnemucca, Nevada, USA, is 100% owned by Lithium Nevada Corp. (“Lithium Nevada”), a US corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.

“The publication of the Final EIS is the culmination of more than a decade of work studying, exploring and developing the Thacker Pass project,” commented Jon Evans, President and CEO. “Thacker Pass has the potential to provide future sources of high-quality lithium chemicals critical for establishing a strong domestic lithium supply chain required to support a low-carbon economy.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.08 percent and weekly performance of 34.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 296.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 127.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 8975233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $15 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.36.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.27. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 127.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 296.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 417.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.45 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -11.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.03. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] managed to generate an average of $1,880,633 per employee.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $177 million, or 16.89% of LAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,488,265, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 30.26% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,078,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.16 million in LAC stocks shares; and AXEL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.75 million in LAC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lithium Americas Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE:LAC] by around 6,513,178 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,489,258 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 743,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,259,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,963,873 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 196,637 shares during the same period.