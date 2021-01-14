KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.79%. The company report on December 10, 2020 that AEP Names New Treasurer And Communications & Marketing Leader.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) announced leadership changes in the company’s Finance and Corporate Communications organizations, effective Jan. 1. 2021.

Julie A. Sherwood, has been named senior vice president, Treasury & Risk. She replaces Julie Sloat, who will become executive vice president and chief financial officer Jan. 1. Sherwood currently serves as senior vice president, Commercial Operations. She will report to Sloat.

Over the last 12 months, AEP stock dropped by -17.72%. The one-year American Electric Power Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.7. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.14 billion, with 496.18 million shares outstanding and 495.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, AEP stock reached a trading volume of 7397829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $96.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $101 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $84, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.35, while it was recorded at 78.77 for the last single week of trading, and 83.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +25.47. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.09. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $110,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.65%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,281 million, or 76.80% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,572,788, which is approximately -0.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,933,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.38 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 14.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 483 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 30,303,896 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 25,701,143 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 318,674,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,679,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,268,213 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,410,624 shares during the same period.