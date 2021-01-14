Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC] moved down -3.91: Why It’s Important

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: HEC] price plunged by -3.91 percent to reach at -$0.45. The company report on January 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HEC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Hudson, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Talkspace, a leading digital and virtual behavioral healthcare company, and result in Talkspace becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Hudson shareholders will retain ownership of only 25% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Hudson Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

A sum of 15110084 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 278.74K shares. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $11.80 and dropped to a low of $10.91 until finishing in the latest session at $11.06.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. is set at 0.36

HEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Hudson Executive Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [HEC] Insider Position Details

52 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:HEC] by around 24,752,748 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,752,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,752,748 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.