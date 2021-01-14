Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] moved up 22.58: Why It’s Important

Golar LNG Partners LP [NASDAQ: GMLP] closed the trading session at $3.42 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.30, while the highest price level was $3.45. The company report on January 13, 2021 that New Fortress Energy to Acquire Golar LNG Partners LP.

January 13, 2021 – Golar LNG Partners LP (Nasdaq: GMLP) (“GMLP”) announced that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE”).

Under the merger agreement, NFE has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common units and general partner units of GMLP for $3.55 per unit in cash for a total purchase price of $251 million equity value. In connection with the transaction, GMLP’s incentive distribution rights will be cancelled. The Series A preferred units of GMLP will remain outstanding.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.56 percent and weekly performance of 34.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 68.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 208.46K shares, GMLP reached to a volume of 11342413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMLP shares is $3.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMLP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Golar LNG Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Partners LP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Partners LP is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for GMLP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

GMLP stock trade performance evaluation

Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.65. With this latest performance, GMLP shares gained by 23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.96 for Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.33. Golar LNG Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.90.

Return on Total Capital for GMLP is now 6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.33. Additionally, GMLP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] managed to generate an average of $35,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Golar LNG Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golar LNG Partners LP posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golar LNG Partners LP go to 8.00%.

Golar LNG Partners LP [GMLP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 31.50% of GMLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMLP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 6,204,497, which is approximately -0.979% of the company’s market cap and around 30.16% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,126,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.11 million in GMLP stocks shares; and HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13.26 million in GMLP stock with ownership of nearly -18.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Partners LP [NASDAQ:GMLP] by around 513,746 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,347,186 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 16,836,545 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,697,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMLP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,890 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 45,103 shares during the same period.