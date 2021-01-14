Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] is 16.66% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [NASDAQ: HTOO] traded at a high on 01/13/21, posting a 11.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1428771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fusion Fuel Green PLC stands at 12.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.71%.

The market cap for HTOO stock reached $203.89 million, with 9.48 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 374.37K shares, HTOO reached a trading volume of 1428771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Fuel Green PLC is set at 3.49

How has HTOO stock performed recently?

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO], while it was recorded at 19.16 for the last single week of trading.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HTOO is now -1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.58. Additionally, HTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO] managed to generate an average of -$100,777 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Fusion Fuel Green PLC [HTOO]

There are presently around $30 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTOO stocks are: MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC with ownership of 502,620, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.28% of the total institutional ownership; GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 161,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 million in HTOO stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $3.37 million in HTOO stock with ownership of nearly -65.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC [NASDAQ:HTOO] by around 894,477 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,762,723 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,273,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,383,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTOO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 798,009 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 754,392 shares during the same period.