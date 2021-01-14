Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] Stock trading around $6.80 per share: What’s Next?

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: FRSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 65.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.26%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Foresight: Eye-Net Initiates Pilot Project with a Top Global Vehicle Manufacturer.

The pilot will be conducted with the intelligent transport system division of a Japanese vehicle manufacturer.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., will begin a pilot project with the intelligent transport system division of a multi-billion-dollar global Japanese vehicle manufacturer to test its Eye-Net™ Protect cellular-based V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution. The pilot project will be used to validate and evaluate the software development kit (SDK) configuration of the Eye-Net solution for possible integration into the vehicle manufacturer’s smart city project.

Over the last 12 months, FRSX stock rose by 479.51%. The one-year Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -85.29. The average equity rating for FRSX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $425.35 million, with 62.55 million shares outstanding and 32.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, FRSX stock reached a trading volume of 101521898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSX shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.47.

FRSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.26. With this latest performance, FRSX shares gained by 293.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 350.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 479.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.71 for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 1.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FRSX is now -71.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FRSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] managed to generate an average of -$785,846 per employee.

FRSX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSX.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [FRSX] Insider Position Details

Positions in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:FRSX] by around 175,600 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 648,410 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 832,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,600 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 526,225 shares during the same period.