Flex Ltd. [FLEX] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.54%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Flex Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-201-0168 with passcode Q3Flex. The live webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. An audio replay and transcript will also be available on the IR website after the call.

Over the last 12 months, FLEX stock rose by 38.89%. The one-year Flex Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.96. The average equity rating for FLEX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.45 billion, with 501.00 million shares outstanding and 498.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, FLEX stock reached a trading volume of 9033670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on FLEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.60 and a Gross Margin at +6.05. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.36.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.96. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $547 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FLEX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flex Ltd. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 12.50%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,974 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 69,409,206, which is approximately -4.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,789,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.31 million in FLEX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $930.15 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 0.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 30,867,247 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 28,127,740 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 424,235,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 483,230,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,938,355 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,694,635 shares during the same period.