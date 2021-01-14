Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] is 3.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] loss -11.13% on the last trading session, reaching $26.91 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that ESPERION Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Further Commits to Unmet Patient Needs with Oral PCSK9 Inhibitor Program.

– Fourth-quarter 2020 U.S. net product revenue estimated between $8.0 and $8.5 million –.

– Range represents over 140 percent sequential growth for NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) tablets and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets –.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. represents 27.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $745.68 million with the latest information. ESPR stock price has been found in the range of $26.50 to $30.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 688.24K shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 2691465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $45, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ESPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 84.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78.

Trading performance analysis for ESPR stock

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.95. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.46, while it was recorded at 30.09 for the last single week of trading, and 36.78 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.75. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.49.

Return on Total Capital for ESPR is now -79.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -196.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 672.22. Additionally, ESPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 643.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] managed to generate an average of -$503,446 per employee.Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 28.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

There are presently around $844 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,465,715, which is approximately 3.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MEDITOR GROUP LTD, holding 2,679,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.11 million in ESPR stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $64.84 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 93.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 2,871,694 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,124,099 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 25,377,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,373,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,579 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,257 shares during the same period.