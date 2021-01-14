Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain 36.32% so far this year. What now?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] traded at a low on 01/13/21, posting a -6.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.41. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Eos Energy Enterprises Begins 2021 Propelled by Strong Demand for Energy Storage building a $16MM Orders Backlog.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, announced strong sales momentum over the past 90 days towards meeting its 2021 growth objectives.

As of December 31, 2020, Eos logged $16 million of booked orders. Additionally, the company secured firm commitments supported by customer technical sections and letters of intent for an additional $550 million with expected delivery over the next three years. Eos entered binding agreements with a variety of top energy companies, including utilities and microgrid developers, to provide long-duration energy storage for multiple customer use cases. Nearly 20% of these agreements are for extended partnerships, with the longest spanning up to 20 years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1152456 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stands at 14.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.91%.

The market cap for EOSE stock reached $1.30 billion, with 49.81 million shares outstanding and 47.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 1152456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4074.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has EOSE stock performed recently?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.83. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 93.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.01% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.40, while it was recorded at 28.89 for the last single week of trading.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]

There are presently around $350 million, or 42.40% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 1,156,800, which is approximately 221.333% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 935,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.58 million in EOSE stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $23.62 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly -16.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 7,435,505 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,729,120 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,162,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,326,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,708,877 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,572,268 shares during the same period.