Thursday, January 14, 2021
DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Revenue clocked in at $2.21 billion, up 34.49% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] gained 14.96% or 24.99 points to close at $191.99 with a heavy trading volume of 7071069 shares. The company report on December 14, 2020 that DoorDash & Payfare Partner To Launch DasherDirect Visa Card & Mobile Banking App.

First financial platform for Dashers will include no-fee daily direct deposits, cash-back rewards and convenient banking functionality.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) and Payfare are pleased to announce the launch of the DasherDirect platform, a banking solution for DoorDash delivery drivers (Dashers) offering a Business Prepaid Visa Card and mobile banking app. This marks DoorDash’s first-ever financial platform for Dashers, providing them with exclusive new rewards and more flexibility and control over their earnings.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, DASH reached to a volume of 7071069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $161.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 15.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.96.

Trading performance analysis for DASH stock

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.93.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH], while it was recorded at 161.57 for the last single week of trading.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.60 and a Gross Margin at +37.29. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.37.

Return on Total Capital for DASH is now -64.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DoorDash Inc. [DASH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.57. Additionally, DASH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

