Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Stock trading around $71.23 per share: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.83%. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Dell Technologies to present at the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Sam Burd, president of Dell Technologies’ Client Solutions Group, will participate as a speaker at the J.P. Morgan 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum during CES 2021 in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:50 p.m. CT / 2:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock rose by 40.05%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.84. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.80 billion, with 747.00 million shares outstanding and 257.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 7614926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $79.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $48 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DELL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 54 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.28, while it was recorded at 75.43 for the last single week of trading, and 58.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 2.78%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,530 million, or 86.70% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 34,736,806, which is approximately -3.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,106,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.04 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 6.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 27,785,122 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 14,374,426 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 161,834,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,993,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,070,140 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,705,253 shares during the same period.