Danaos Corporation [DAC] Revenue clocked in at $452.20 million, up 39.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Danaos Corporation [NYSE: DAC] price plunged by -9.10 percent to reach at -$3.0. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Danaos Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020.

Danaos Corporation (“Danaos”) (NYSE: DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, reported unaudited results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:.

A sum of 1179789 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 472.35K shares. Danaos Corporation shares reached a high of $34.37 and dropped to a low of $29.20 until finishing in the latest session at $29.98.

The one-year DAC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -106.76. The average equity rating for DAC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Danaos Corporation [DAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAC shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Danaos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Danaos Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaos Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Danaos Corporation [DAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.17. With this latest performance, DAC shares gained by 70.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 766.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 230.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.86 for Danaos Corporation [DAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.95, while it was recorded at 29.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danaos Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaos Corporation [DAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.96 and a Gross Margin at +50.96. Danaos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.35.

Return on Total Capital for DAC is now 8.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.37. Additionally, DAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] managed to generate an average of $114,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danaos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DAC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaos Corporation posted 2.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaos Corporation go to 3.00%.

Danaos Corporation [DAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172 million, or 28.20% of DAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAC stocks are: NATWEST GROUP PLC with ownership of 2,517,010, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; NO STREET GP LP, holding 1,203,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.08 million in DAC stocks shares; and RBF CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $34.0 million in DAC stock with ownership of nearly -14.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Danaos Corporation [NYSE:DAC] by around 152,187 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 371,996 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,226,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,750,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,701 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 127,879 shares during the same period.