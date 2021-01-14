Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] Stock trading around $41.22 per share: What’s Next?

Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ: DADA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.31%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Dada Group’s JDDJ Releases White Paper Discussing On-Demand Consumption of Mobile Phones.

More Than 6,000 Electronics Stores Launched on JDDJ as of December 2020.

Mobile Phones Become One of the Most Important Opportunities in On-Demand Retail.

The one-year Dada Nexus Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.41. The average equity rating for DADA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.31 billion, with 224.61 million shares outstanding and 22.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, DADA stock reached a trading volume of 3261414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DADA shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DADA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dada Nexus Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $34 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Dada Nexus Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28.50 to $36, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DADA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dada Nexus Limited is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for DADA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

DADA Stock Performance Analysis:

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, DADA shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.82% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DADA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for Dada Nexus Limited [DADA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.19, while it was recorded at 43.31 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Dada Nexus Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.29 and a Gross Margin at +3.41. Dada Nexus Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] managed to generate an average of -$165,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Dada Nexus Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Dada Nexus Limited [DADA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,409 million, or 15.80% of DADA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DADA stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 19,020,667, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.79% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 5,408,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.93 million in DADA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $96.68 million in DADA stock with ownership of nearly 240.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dada Nexus Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Dada Nexus Limited [NASDAQ:DADA] by around 5,782,100 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,742,981 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 24,667,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,192,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DADA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,400,015 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 800,866 shares during the same period.