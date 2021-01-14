Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is 54.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.70%. The company report on December 11, 2020 that Cronos Group Inc. to Present at the MKM Partners Virtual Conference.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced that Mike Gorenstein, Executive Chairman, will present at The Road Ahead, Preparation for 2021: MKM Partners Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EST.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations.

Over the last 12 months, CRON stock rose by 35.61%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.81 billion, with 356.19 million shares outstanding and 187.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, CRON stock reached a trading volume of 9532416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 103.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15.

CRON Stock Performance Analysis:

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.70. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 34.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.16 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.81, while it was recorded at 9.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cronos Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -489.08 and a Gross Margin at -84.06. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4911.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 124.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 103.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of $2,445,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $445 million, or 14.60% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: CHESCAPMANAGER LLC with ownership of 8,873,890, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.22% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,321,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.34 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.42 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly -1.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 4,363,297 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 5,358,429 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 31,876,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,598,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,719,608 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,364 shares during the same period.