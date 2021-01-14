Thursday, January 14, 2021
Cowen slashes price target on Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.40%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Golar LNG Limited and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners to Sell 100% of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. to New Fortress Energy.

January 13, 2021 – Golar LNG Limited (Nasdaq: GLNG) (“GLNG”) announced that it and Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II Cayman (G) Ltd., a fund managed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (“Stonepeak”) have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to sell 100% of Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”) to New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE”).

Hygo, a gas to power and downstream LNG distribution company, is owned 50% by each of GLNG and by funds and other entities managed by Stonepeak.

Over the last 12 months, GLNG stock dropped by -13.84%. The one-year Golar LNG Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.65. The average equity rating for GLNG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.41 billion, with 97.90 million shares outstanding and 93.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, GLNG stock reached a trading volume of 10355367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $15.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

GLNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.40. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 31.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.65 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 11.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golar LNG Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.39 and a Gross Margin at +39.13. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.23.

Return on Total Capital for GLNG is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.92. Additionally, GLNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

GLNG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Golar LNG Limited posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $796 million, or 69.50% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 10,850,555, which is approximately -2.894% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,465,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.09 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $64.36 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly 8.331% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 10,367,656 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,495,329 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 46,118,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,981,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,777,618 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,011,778 shares during the same period.

