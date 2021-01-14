ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Revenue clocked in at $2.32 billion, up 31.14% YTD: What’s Next?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] price surged by 14.23 percent to reach at $2.98. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Wish Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointment to Board of Directors.

Jacqueline Reses brings diverse executive experience spanning technology and financial strategy, as well as deep public company board expertise.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”) announced the appointment of Jacqueline Reses to its Board of Directors. Ms. Reses is a seasoned executive with extensive international and public company board experience.

A sum of 10757959 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.06M shares. ContextLogic Inc. shares reached a high of $24.605 and dropped to a low of $20.90 until finishing in the latest session at $23.92.

Guru’s Opinion on ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

William Blair have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on WISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21.

WISH Stock Performance Analysis:

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.89.

Insight into ContextLogic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.57 and a Gross Margin at +76.70. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.79.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -126.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -113.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.30. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 430 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 430 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.