Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Is Currently 36.30 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] closed the trading session at $0.98 on 01/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.73, while the highest price level was $1.01. The company report on December 31, 2020 that Color Star Technology Announced Strategic Partnership with Two UAE Companies.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) (the “Company”, or “Color Star”), an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services, announced that Color China Entertainment Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, has formally reached a long-term strategic partnership with two United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) companies, Multiple Events Dubai U.A.E (“Multiple Events UAE”) and Hunter International Travel & Tourism LLC. Dubai U.A.E (“Hunter International UAE”). The parties expect to use their respective advantages to collaborate on cultural performance, cross-border tourism, entertainment education, and brand promotion.

Multiple Events UAE is registered in Dubai, UAE. Its business covers film and television production, exhibitions, conferences, and consulting. Since its establishment, the company has organized and facilitated international cultural exchange projects with many multinational media companies. In 2007 and 2008, Multiple Events UAE cooperated with Hong Kong Phoenix Satellite TV (“Phoenix TV”) and produced two bilingual documentaries, “Half Sea and Half Flame” and “The Sheikh’s Sunrise and Sunset”, which reflected the social and cultural development of the UAE. Between 2009 to 2011, as the official authorized institution of Phoenix TV, Multiple Events UAE organized the Phoenix TV Miss Chinese Cosmos contest in the Middle East region.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.20 percent and weekly performance of 50.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 55.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 61308165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.21. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 85.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.78 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5743, while it was recorded at 0.7451 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6841 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 160,631, which is approximately 317.115% of the company’s market cap and around 23.76% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 139,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in CSCW stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $11000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 282,939 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 42,238 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 160,818 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,791 shares during the same period.