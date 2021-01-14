Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] moved up 4.08: Why It’s Important

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 4.08% on the last trading session, reaching $32.18 price per share at the time. The company report on January 8, 2021 that Tokyo Smoke Expands Retail Footprint with Opening of 9 Locations Across Ontario.

Industry-leading cannabis retailer continues its focus on Ontario as a priority market for expansion.

Tokyo Smoke, Canopy Growth Corporation’s award-winning retail brand is proud to announce the planned opening of 9 brick-and-mortar retail franchised cannabis locations across Ontario over the course of January 2021. Following a robust storefront expansion in 2020, ‘s announcement demonstrates further growth for the Tokyo Smoke retail banner as the brand continues to focus on Ontario as a primary market for expansion.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 373.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.03 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $30.87 to $33.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 6895380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

CFRA have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 1.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.66. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.20 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.11, while it was recorded at 31.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.03 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.00 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -331.35.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.81. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$297,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $1,221 million, or 12.51% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,543,642, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 39.05% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,976,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.78 million in CGC stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $84.23 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly -2.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 6,030,471 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 2,488,834 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 29,425,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,944,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 784,711 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 743,988 shares during the same period.