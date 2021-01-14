Canoo Holdings Ltd. [GOEV] Revenue clocked in at $2.55 million, up 37.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Canoo Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: GOEV] surged by $2.28 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.00 during the day while it closed the day at $19.00. The company report on January 14, 2021 that Canoo Announces Its Board Of Directors.

Financial, government, high-tech and automotive industry experts join Canoo’s Board of Directors as the company prepares to capitalize on EV market opportunities.

Canoo Inc. (“Canoo”) (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform, announced its Board of Directors including Executive Chairman Tony Aquila, Debra L. von Storch, Josette Sheeran, Thomas Dattilo, Rainer Schmueckle, Foster Chiang and Greg Ethridge after recently becoming a publicly traded company.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. stock has also gained 35.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOEV stock has inclined by 82.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 72.26% and gained 37.68% year-on date.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $4.24 billion, with 37.44 million shares outstanding and 24.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 21633720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Holdings Ltd. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1661.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GOEV stock trade performance evaluation

Canoo Holdings Ltd. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.33. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -6.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Canoo Holdings Ltd. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. [GOEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Canoo Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Canoo Holdings Ltd. [GOEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $284 million, or 6.60% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,250,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,736,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.99 million in GOEV stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $24.51 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly -28.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 10,548,308 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 19,403,207 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 15,023,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,927,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,978,989 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 10,599,640 shares during the same period.