BofA Securities slashes price target on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] – find out why.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] price surged by 9.93 percent to reach at $2.33. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Bausch Health Provides Preliminary Update On Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Business Recovery.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) will provide a preliminary update on its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and the continued pace of its business recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow, Jan. 13, 2021, during a fireside chat at 10 a.m. ET at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Bausch Health expects its revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 will be greater than $2.20 billion. For the full year of 2020, the Company anticipates it will outperform the high end of its latest revenue guidance range of $7.80 – $8.00 billion.1.

A sum of 12975375 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.33M shares. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $26.015 and dropped to a low of $24.04 until finishing in the latest session at $25.80.

The one-year BHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.43. The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $27.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $64 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on BHC stock. On June 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BHC shares from 50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.49. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 25.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.76 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 23.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.45 and a Gross Margin at +50.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.79.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,463.59. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,342.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$82,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BHC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 3.40%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,802 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 25,839,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 17,931,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.63 million in BHC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $385.91 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -4.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 34,248,090 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 39,283,696 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 151,354,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,886,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,388,531 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,894,830 shares during the same period.