Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] Stock trading around $37.18 per share: What’s Next?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ACLS] gained 17.55% or 5.55 points to close at $37.18 with a heavy trading volume of 1318068 shares. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Axcelis Updates And Increases Q4 2020 Guidance.

Announces New $100M Share Repurchase Program.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, provided updated financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company expects revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately $120 million, above the $110 million prior guidance. Gross margin of approximately 43% is up from the previous gross margin guidance of 41%. As a result, the Company expects earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.32, up from the previous guidance of approximately $0.21. Cash will be greater than $200 million. Strong performance by our CS&I business contributed to the strong revenue and gross margin.

It opened the trading session at $33.85, the shares rose to $37.64 and dropped to $33.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACLS points out that the company has recorded 34.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -186.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 276.35K shares, ACLS reached to a volume of 1318068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACLS shares is $35.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $33, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ACLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axcelis Technologies Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACLS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for ACLS stock

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.26. With this latest performance, ACLS shares gained by 31.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.91 for Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.92, while it was recorded at 32.54 for the last single week of trading, and 25.46 for the last 200 days.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.06 and a Gross Margin at +42.85. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.97.

Return on Total Capital for ACLS is now 5.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.93. Additionally, ACLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS] managed to generate an average of $17,744 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axcelis Technologies Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axcelis Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axcelis Technologies Inc. [ACLS]

There are presently around $1,051 million, or 86.20% of ACLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,858,773, which is approximately -1.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 2,586,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.16 million in ACLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $82.15 million in ACLS stock with ownership of nearly -2.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axcelis Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Axcelis Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ACLS] by around 3,079,696 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 2,762,683 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 22,424,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,267,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACLS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 619,862 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,050 shares during the same period.