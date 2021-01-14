Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Revenue clocked in at $27.70 million, up 23.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.62%. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Affimed Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Public Offering of Common Shares.

Heidelberg, Germany, January 13, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (“Affimed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 16,666,667 of its common shares at a public offering price of $6.00 per common share. In addition, Affimed has granted the underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to 2,500,000 common shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts. After deducting the underwriting discounts, the net proceeds of the public offering are expected to be approximately $94 million. The offering is expected to close on or about January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as co-manager. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) was declared effective by the SEC on December 30, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

Over the last 12 months, AFMD stock rose by 165.68%. The one-year Affimed N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.98. The average equity rating for AFMD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $662.69 million, with 86.03 million shares outstanding and 82.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, AFMD stock reached a trading volume of 7835001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $8.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

AFMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.62. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 6.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affimed N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.71. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.30.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -74.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.24. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$283,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AFMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affimed N.V. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFMD.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $347 million, or 55.30% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,126,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,049,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.36 million in AFMD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $30.57 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly -15.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 6,234,794 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 7,523,243 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 34,375,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,133,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,172 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 698,943 shares during the same period.