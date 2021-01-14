Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] Revenue clocked in at $6.56 million, down -1.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AFIB] loss -16.16% on the last trading session, reaching $28.50 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Acutus Medical Reports Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, reported preliminary unaudited revenue results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results:.

Acutus Medical Inc. represents 16.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $801.85 million with the latest information. AFIB stock price has been found in the range of $27.00 to $30.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 120.23K shares, AFIB reached a trading volume of 1271455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIB shares is $36.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Acutus Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on AFIB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 122.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

Trading performance analysis for AFIB stock

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.18.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 32.37 for the last single week of trading.

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2513.50 and a Gross Margin at -225.92. Acutus Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3421.69.

Return on Total Capital for AFIB is now -175.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -281.55. Additionally, AFIB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 428.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 279.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] managed to generate an average of -$443,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Acutus Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]

There are presently around $552 million, or 88.80% of AFIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFIB stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,477,958, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 4,341,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.76 million in AFIB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $29.53 million in AFIB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acutus Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AFIB] by around 19,365,549 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,365,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFIB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,365,549 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.