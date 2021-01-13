Wednesday, January 13, 2021
type here...
Market

why Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $487.20

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] gained 5.66% on the last trading session, reaching $356.81 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2021 that Zoom Announces Pricing of $1.75 Billion Public Offering.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), a leading provider of video-first unified communications, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,147,059 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $340.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $1.75 billion, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, Zoom has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares of its Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. represents 284.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $99.97 billion with the latest information. ZM stock price has been found in the range of $331.10 to $358.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 8902775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $487.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $450 to $600. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $440 to $540, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ZM stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ZM shares from 228 to 611.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 17.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 79.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 381.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.76 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 405.53, while it was recorded at 346.21 for the last single week of trading, and 315.42 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleWall Street Analyst Downgrade Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

More articles

Market

Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Misty Lee - 0
Capricor Therapeutics Inc. gained 11.85% or 0.52 points to close at $4.91 with a heavy trading volume of 8966470 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] is 45.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
HEXO Corp. gained 5.73% on the last trading session, reaching $5.35 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12,...
Read more
Market

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Stock trading around $205.15 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Etsy Inc. gained 12.08% or 22.11 points to close at $205.15 with a heavy trading volume of 9303864 shares. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more
US Equities

Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.