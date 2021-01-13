why Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.45

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] price plunged by -11.40 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on January 11, 2021 that Unit4 Names John Gregitis as New North America President.

A sum of 5813620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.35M shares. Uranium Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $1.93 and dropped to a low of $1.68 until finishing in the latest session at $1.71.

The one-year UEC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.2. The average equity rating for UEC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $2.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2017, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UEC stock. On March 14, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for UEC shares from 1.75 to 1.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

UEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, UEC shares gained by 14.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.73 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3686, while it was recorded at 1.9320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0842 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uranium Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -16.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$304,386 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

UEC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uranium Energy Corp. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UEC.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88 million, or 27.10% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,170,415, which is approximately -0.907% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,864,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.11 million in UEC stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.7 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 314.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 4,707,612 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,375,203 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,259,645 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,342,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,395 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 177,638 shares during the same period.