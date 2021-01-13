why Mimecast Limited [MIME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.39

Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ: MIME] price plunged by -13.68 percent to reach at -$7.03. The company report on January 12, 2021 that MIME INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Mimecast Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Mimecast Limited (“Mimecast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MIME) resulting from allegations that Mimecast might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

A sum of 3534396 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 555.79K shares. Mimecast Limited shares reached a high of $48.7338 and dropped to a low of $44.20 until finishing in the latest session at $44.37.

The one-year MIME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.69. The average equity rating for MIME stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mimecast Limited [MIME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIME shares is $57.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIME stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mimecast Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $45 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Mimecast Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mimecast Limited is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MIME in the course of the last twelve months was 49.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MIME Stock Performance Analysis:

Mimecast Limited [MIME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.95. With this latest performance, MIME shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for Mimecast Limited [MIME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.41, while it was recorded at 49.47 for the last single week of trading, and 43.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mimecast Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mimecast Limited [MIME] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.35 and a Gross Margin at +74.38. Mimecast Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.52.

Return on Total Capital for MIME is now 1.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.08. Additionally, MIME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mimecast Limited [MIME] managed to generate an average of -$1,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Mimecast Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MIME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mimecast Limited posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mimecast Limited go to 39.00%.

Mimecast Limited [MIME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,743 million, or 88.50% of MIME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIME stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,884,034, which is approximately 6.236% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,949,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.0 million in MIME stocks shares; and BROWN ADVISORY INC, currently with $155.95 million in MIME stock with ownership of nearly 2.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mimecast Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Mimecast Limited [NASDAQ:MIME] by around 8,487,207 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 7,055,721 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 37,818,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,361,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIME stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,545,987 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,060 shares during the same period.