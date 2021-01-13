Wall Street Analyst Initiated Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ: ATOM] loss -5.30% or -1.48 points to close at $26.47 with a heavy trading volume of 1015248 shares. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Atomera to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, announced it will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera’s investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $27.74, the shares rose to $28.37 and dropped to $25.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATOM points out that the company has recorded 204.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -946.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 588.24K shares, ATOM reached to a volume of 1015248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOM shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Atomera Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2018, representing the official price target for Atomera Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atomera Incorporated is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2837.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for ATOM stock

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.31. With this latest performance, ATOM shares gained by 154.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 204.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 545.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.05 for Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.64, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 9.75 for the last 200 days.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2556.29 and a Gross Margin at +52.53. Atomera Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2495.31.

Return on Total Capital for ATOM is now -86.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, ATOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atomera Incorporated [ATOM] managed to generate an average of -$782,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Atomera Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.20 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atomera Incorporated posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atomera Incorporated [ATOM]

There are presently around $147 million, or 24.80% of ATOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,073,026, which is approximately 6.559% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 756,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.16 million in ATOM stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $18.7 million in ATOM stock with ownership of nearly -35.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atomera Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Atomera Incorporated [NASDAQ:ATOM] by around 953,997 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 507,542 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,789,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,250,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 453,067 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 45,675 shares during the same period.