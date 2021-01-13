Wednesday, January 13, 2021
type here...
Finance

Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

By Misty Lee

Must read

Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
US Equities

Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
Read more

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] traded at a high on 01/11/21, posting a 6.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.42. The company report on December 29, 2020 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, announced that the company will participate at the following investor conferences:.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. .

Sponsored

Conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10085214 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TherapeuticsMD Inc. stands at 7.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.41%.

The market cap for TXMD stock reached $428.88 million, with 272.57 million shares outstanding and 266.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 10085214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37.

How has TXMD stock performed recently?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.52. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 22.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2728, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3695 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

Insider trade positions for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $224 million, or 54.10% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,057,812, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 11.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,691,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.54 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $20.32 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 15,131,144 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,330,940 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 133,115,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,577,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,106,320 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,994 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Chevron Corporation [CVX] gaining to $113. Time to buy?
Next articlewhy Altria Group Inc. [MO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.68

More articles

Finance

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] Is Currently 8.49 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Camber Energy Inc. jumped around 0.09 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, up 8.49%. The...
Read more
Finance

Lipocine Inc. [LPCN] gain 19.85% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Lipocine Inc. traded at a low on 01/12/21, posting a -2.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.63. The company...
Read more
Finance

Maxim Group lifts Dolphin Entertainment Inc. [DLPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Dolphin Entertainment Inc. jumped around 0.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.61 at the close of the session, up 27.00%. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more
Ticker Update

Carnival (CCL) Made Loss of $2 Billion in Last Quarter As Tourism Is Still On Halt

Annabelle Farmer - 0
For the year, the cruise company Carnival Corporation & Plc, (CCL), announced a loss of more than $2 billion. The operation of the cruise...
Read more
Stock Stories

Management Changes At Tiffany (TIF) Under LVMH

Caleb Clifford - 0
As part of its newly completed purchase of the American jewelry house, French luxury goods group LVMH moved on Thursday to change its management...
Read more
US Equities

Private Jobs In U.S. Decline In December, While Criticism Continued Over Slow Pace Of Vaccination Process

Edison Baldwin - 0
On Wednesday, in the macro-economic sector, the latest United States figures have been mixed; reinforcing investor hopes for new fiscal stimulus initiatives. According to...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

US Equities

Renesola (SOL) Shares Risen 58% Over the Week

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Solar ventures in Romania have been offered by ReneSola Ltd (SOL), a manufacturer of advanced solar power systems. ReneSola recently sold Alternus Energy two...
Read more
Ticker Update

What Can Be Expected From Dropbox (DBX) In 2021

Brandon Evans - 0
Dropbox Inc (DBX), a beautiful hosting description-file, including private cloud storage, synchronization of data and client software; and most of all, a replacement for...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.