Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CAPR] gained 11.85% or 0.52 points to close at $4.91 with a heavy trading volume of 8966470 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Capricor Collaborates with Lonza for the Development of CAP-1002, its Cell Therapy Candidate for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Other Indications.

—Capricor to leverage Lonza’s expertise in technology transfer and development of cellular therapies to take CAP-1002 through potential product launch and commercial supply—.

—The collaboration aims to expand Capricor’s manufacturing capacity for potential late-stage clinical trials and commercialization—.

It opened the trading session at $5.15, the shares rose to $5.96 and dropped to $4.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAPR points out that the company has recorded 20.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -457.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 525.62K shares, CAPR reached to a volume of 8966470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6.50 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.15 to $6.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CAPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 183.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

Trading performance analysis for CAPR stock

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.15. With this latest performance, CAPR shares gained by 16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -769.52. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -760.36.

Return on Total Capital for CAPR is now -84.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.36. Additionally, CAPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] managed to generate an average of -$477,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.20% of CAPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 341,523, which is approximately 900.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 284,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in CAPR stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.66 million in CAPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR] by around 731,158 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 413,500 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 100,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,244,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAPR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,712 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 380,492 shares during the same period.