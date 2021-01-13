VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] moved up 57.69: Why It’s Important

VOXX International Corporation [NASDAQ: VOXX] jumped around 8.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.27 at the close of the session, up 57.69%. The company report on January 12, 2021 that VOXX International Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

VOXX International Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72121.

VOXX International Corporation stock is now 82.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VOXX Stock saw the intraday high of $23.28 and lowest of $19.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.62, which means current price is +100.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 339.04K shares, VOXX reached a trading volume of 4352713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for VOXX International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2015, representing the official price target for VOXX International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $13, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VOXX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VOXX International Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOXX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for VOXX in the course of the last twelve months was 62.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has VOXX stock performed recently?

VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.69. With this latest performance, VOXX shares gained by 87.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 322.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 417.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.89 for VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 16.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.98 and a Gross Margin at +24.18. VOXX International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.70.

Return on Total Capital for VOXX is now -5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.09. Additionally, VOXX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VOXX International Corporation [VOXX] managed to generate an average of -$28,995 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.VOXX International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOXX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOXX International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for VOXX International Corporation [VOXX]

There are presently around $166 million, or 60.90% of VOXX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOXX stocks are: KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/ with ownership of 3,532,376, which is approximately -5.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,572,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.21 million in VOXX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.55 million in VOXX stock with ownership of nearly 4.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VOXX International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in VOXX International Corporation [NASDAQ:VOXX] by around 492,158 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,024,522 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,714,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,231,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOXX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,858 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 470,367 shares during the same period.