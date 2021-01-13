Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] moved down -7.10: Why It’s Important

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] closed the trading session at $4.19 on 01/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.95, while the highest price level was $4.45. The company report on December 17, 2020 that Viveve Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Continued Listing Rules.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women’s intimate health, announced that it received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) on December 16, 2020 that the Company has regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market. Accordingly, Viveve is in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

Viveve had previously received written notice from NASDAQ on April 21, 2020 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its common stock failed to meet the closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for more than 30 consecutive business days. Under the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) and the relief granted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was given 180 calendar days beginning July 1, 2020 to regain compliance by maintaining a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more per share for at least ten consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on December 15, 2020, the tenth consecutive trading day on which the closing bid price of Viveve’s common stock was over $1.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.85 percent and weekly performance of -7.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 152.38K shares, VIVE reached to a volume of 1105867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34.

VIVE stock trade performance evaluation

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, VIVE shares dropped by -14.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -455.87 and a Gross Margin at +15.47. Viveve Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -647.57.

Return on Total Capital for VIVE is now -106.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -396.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.53. Additionally, VIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] managed to generate an average of -$773,200 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viveve Medical Inc. posted -43.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -12.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -253.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of VIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,795, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in VIVE stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $16000.0 in VIVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viveve Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 8,614 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 8,199 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 22,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,606 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 8,164 shares during the same period.