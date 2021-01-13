Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] Is Currently -14.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: THTX] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.95 during the day while it closed the day at $2.69. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Theratechnologies Announces US$40 Million Bought-deal Public Offering of Units.

Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of Canadian underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 14,546,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$40,001,500 (equivalent to approximately C$51,081,915) (the “Offering”) at a price of US$2.75 per Unit (equivalent to approximately C$3.51 per Unit).

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of US$3.18 (equivalent to approximately C$4.06) at any time up to 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

Theratechnologies Inc. stock has also gained 7.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, THTX stock has inclined by 14.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.27% and gained 7.60% year-on date.

The market cap for THTX stock reached $207.17 million, with 77.01 million shares outstanding and 75.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 117.74K shares, THTX reached a trading volume of 1386353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theratechnologies Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for THTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27.

THTX stock trade performance evaluation

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.60. With this latest performance, THTX shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.68 for Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.47 and a Gross Margin at +54.94. Theratechnologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.77.

Return on Total Capital for THTX is now -10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.41. Additionally, THTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX] managed to generate an average of -$148,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

Theratechnologies Inc. [THTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 15.39% of THTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THTX stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.52% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 831,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.62 million in THTX stocks shares; and CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC., currently with $1.13 million in THTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theratechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Theratechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:THTX] by around 220,610 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 189,992 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,393,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,803,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THTX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,817 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 131,482 shares during the same period.